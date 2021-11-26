Conor McGregor hints at launching cans of his popular Forged Stout that is currently only available at The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor is a man of many trades. Last month, the Irishman embarked on a new venture with the release of his own 'Forged Stout' brew, which has been touted as an alternative to Irish staple Guinness.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor hinted that 'Forged Stout' will soon be available in cans through a voice note.

The 'Forged Stout' brew has been exclusively available at McGregor's own Irish club, The Black Forge, since it was released.

The Irish star showed off the brew to his followers on social media and encouraged all stout lovers to try it. In doing so, he promised an astronomical price difference between his stout and that of its competitors.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

I enjoy stout.

I will make my own one day! Proper Twelve and a Guinness!I enjoy stout.I will make my own one day! twitter.com/Austin_O_Neill… Proper Twelve and a Guinness! I enjoy stout. I will make my own one day! twitter.com/Austin_O_Neill…

Conor McGregor's foray into the liquor world started when he founded Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018. McGregor vigorously promoted the brand and it has significantly added to his growing fortune.

However, the Irishman is no longer the majority owner of the company. Proximo Spirits, a company which also owns various alcohol brands, has acquired a majority stake in the whiskey company in a deal that was worth around $600 million. Proximo spirits previously owned a 49% stake in Proper No. Twelve.

Who will Conor McGregor face on his UFC return?

Conor McGregor has been away from the octagon since suffering a devastating broken leg. He sustained the injury during his latest fight with No.1-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

With a mid-2022 return in store for the Irishman, a number of fighters have expressed interest in a potential bout, including Michael Chandler and Max Holloway.

After a spectacular battle with Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler called for a fight with Conor McGregor by sharing a photoshopped photo of the two staring down at a weigh-in.

The Irish superstar also seemed interested in a fight with Chandler. He replied to 'Iron' by congratulating him on his performance against Gaethje and stating that he would be keen to share the octagon with him at some point.

"I'm down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway also expressed interest in a potential rematch with McGregor during a post-fight interview after his recent bout with Yair Rodriguez.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Harvey Leonard