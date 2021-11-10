"Garbage!" - Conor McGregor goes off on the UFC for using clips of his losses to Dustin Poirier in the UFC 269 promo

The beef that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier share is perhaps one of the most iconic feuds in the UFC. The Irishman recently took yet another shot at Poirier to build on their bad blood. The UFC also got caught in the cross-fire as they used clips of his losses at the hands of Poirier.

In response to a tweet initially posted by the UFC's official social media handle, Conor McGregor trained his aim at Dustin Poirier and his striking in their previous fights.

Referring to his gruesome injury that brought on a first-round loss by way of a doctor's stoppage at UFC 264, Conor McGregor chided Dustin Poirier for walking away with an easy win.

"Is that the only shot yous had of him “landing” in that fight? Didn’t land. He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin. Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow. Boost the Ppv’s," wrote Conor McGregor on Twitter.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow.

Boost the Ppv’s @ufc Is that the only shot yous had of him “landing” in that fight? Didn’t land. He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin.Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow.Boost the Ppv’s @ufc Is that the only shot yous had of him “landing” in that fight? Didn’t land. He just bowled forward while I’m on one leg there. Garbage! It’s 1 a piece and any push other wise is for the bin. Stick me in this promo in the back ground as a dark, rich, evil shadow. Boost the Ppv’s

A potential rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier on the horizon

The most recent fight between McGregor and Poirier, which marked what should have been the final edition of their trilogy saga, left a lot to be desired. A rather anti-climactic end to a feud that has spanned across 7 years.

The fact that Dustin Poirier gave up an opportunity to fight for the title in a bid to butt heads with Conor McGregor only makes matters worse. However, this might not be the end of this intense rivalry.

While in conversation with Patrick Bet-David, the Lafayette native admitted that he would be open to running it back with 'The Notorious' if the UFC can meet some of his demands.

"I mean, I will if he can heal up and if they can add some commas on that check I think, yeah," admitted Dustin Poirier.

Watch Dustin Poirier's sit down with Patick Bet-David right here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

McGregor has repeatedly spoken of bagging a rematch with Poirier. Should the UFC choose to see this rivalry through, it would make for a grand end to a glorious rivalry.

Edited by C. Naik