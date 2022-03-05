"I'll fight that sh*t stain" - Conor McGregor issues challenge to Islam Makhachev, trolls him for not accepting Rafael dos Anjos fight

Conor Mcgregor recently took to Twitter to reprimand Islam Makhachev. The Irishman discredited the Russian's fighting style and ground-and-pound game saying he would fight the Makhachkla native.

'The Notorious' went on to berate the 30-year-old for not stepping up on short notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272. Here's what McGregor wrote:

"I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains."

Check out the tweet below:

Makhachev was recently asked about a possible fight against McGregor after defeating Bobby Green. However, the Russian fighter said the former double champion needs to come back and win a few fights first:

"I don't remember when this guy beat someone. He have to come back, beat someone and let's go. Why not?" said Makhachev.

Watch Islam Makhachev talk about Conor McGregor after UFC Vegas 49:

However, it seems like McGregor is more than ready to fight Makhachev. He also bashed the latter for not taking the dos Anjos fight on short notice.

Interestingly, Makhachev and dos Anjos have previously been scheduled to fight on multiple occasions. However, the fight has failed to materialize.

The pair exchanged words once again after Rafael Fiziev was forced to pull out of his proposed clash against 'RDA' at UFC 272 after testing positive for COVID-19.

It was later confirmed that Renato Moicano will be stepping up on short notice to fight Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 272.

Conor McGregor is eyeing a summer return to the UFC

McGregor has been out of action since his leg break at UFC 264. The Irish fighter has undergone treatment for the same. Now, it seems like he is on track for a summer return.

In a recent chat with Sean Sheeham, here's what the 33-year-old had to say:

"July seems okay for me. You know, I can't say too early. You know, but July, if I'm sparring April, May, June, July, I could slap the head of most of these guys at the end of April."

Check out the interview below:

McGregor has previously called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for a fight on numerous occasions. However, the Brazilian is almost certain to take on Justin Gaethje in his next title defense.

A fight against Islam Makhachev is also a possibility as the Russian is ranked No.3 in the lightweight division. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, currently sits at No.9. It will be interesting to see who McGregor's next opponent will be.

