Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Diaz brothers name-dropped by Michael Bisping as recipe for "tremendous PPV"

Michael Bisping recently offered fans his take on Nate Diaz's future in the promotion, suggesting a potential welterweight clash against Conor McGregor. He noted that the UFC might be able to cash out a big check if they include a fight between Nick Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on the same card.

In a recent live Q&A session conducted on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' offered potential scenarios for Nate Diaz's final outing under the promotional banner of the UFC.

He argued that the final edition of Diaz's trilogy saga with 'The Notorious' would be the perfect way to wrap up what has been an extremely successful and storied stint for the Stockton-native.

"I think it's going to be Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3. I think it's going to be Nate Diaz's swansong with the UFC. And they're going to put Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal on the same card as well. That would be a tremendous pay-per-view. That'd be incredible. And it might just be the last time that both Diaz brothers fight in the UFC as well. You put them on the same card, I mean, come on! That'd be amazing."

How did Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz end the first two times?

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have previously locked horns on two occasions. With both fighters split with one win each.

The duo initially clashed at the main event of UFC 196. The fight ended with Diaz walking away with a second-round submission win, using a rear naked choke. The fight took place way back in March 2016 at the iconic MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada.

An immediate rematch took place shortly thereafter in August 2016 at UFC 202. The Irishman emerged triumphant this time around, securing a decision win.

The Crumlin native was handed a majority decision win, with two judges scoring the fight in favor of McGregor and the dissenting judge scoring the fight as a draw. The judges' scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, and 47-47.

