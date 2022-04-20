Conor McGregor lists his diet and routine in new McGregor FAST video - "It pays off majorly"

Conor McGregor knows how to enjoy the good life. However, being a former two-division UFC champion, the Irishman is also a stickler for structure and discipline when it comes to his diet and training.

The 33-year-old is not far from a full recovery from the leg injury he suffered last year at UFC 264. With that in mind, he's hoping to return to the octagon later this year.

In a recent video shared on the McGregor FAST YouTube channel, the Irishman talks about the importance of his diet and how it "pays off majorly" for him. The 'Notorious' superstar revealed that he usually starts his day by drinking a glass of water and then goes on to do some stretching exercises.

In the clip, McGregor goes on to have a filling breakfast consisting of eggs, potatoes, mushrooms, spinach and kale, along with fruit-based smoothies before heading to the gym for his training sessions. After the workout, McGregor returns home and sits for lunch, which usually consists of rice, root vegetables, sweet potato mash and chicken.

According to McGregor, structure is the key to his success inside the octagon. Speaking about the benefits of a structured diet and a routine-based lifestyle, McGregor said:

"Fu***ng it pays off majorly, majorly. All the small details of it make the big details. Again, I go back to the structure, wake up at the same time, train at the same time, structure is the key to real success, you know. You got to be structured, you can't be just on the fly."

Conor McGregor is gearing up for a title quest at welterweight

It seems like Conor McGregor's stint at lightweight is well and truly over, with the Irishman seemingly preparing to return to the octagon at 170 pounds next time around.

McGregor, who went 1-3 as a lightweight, has bulked up considerably over the past year and revealed that he's unwilling to go through a rigorous weight cut to make 155 pounds again.

In an interview with TheMacLife, he said:

"Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I'm big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I've got good energy. I'm coming back from a gruesome injury. I don't want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself."

Conor McGregor wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title upon his return. While it remains to be seen whether the UFC will book that matchup, if McGregor ends up beating Usman in a potential fight, he will become the first man in the promotion's history to win titles in three dufferent weight classes.

