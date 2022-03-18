Conor McGregor lists off the first ever UFC champions from various countries in dazzling show of memory

Conor McGregor recently showed off his incredible memory as the Irishman was able to name the first UFC champions from various countries.

McGregor is the first Irish UFC champion and is responsible for putting the Irish flag on the UFC belt. There are a total of eight flags on the UFC championship belt that signify the first champions from each country. While talking to The Maclife, here's what McGregor said:

"I want that gold belt. I'm gonna get that world title that has the Irish tri color emblazoned on it. I'm the reason that tri color is on that UFC world title. So, I am eager to get my hands on that belt. There's eight flags, there's eight country flags on the UFC belt to symbolize the first eight countries that won a UFC world title, with Ireland being one of them. Myself, Joanna Jedrzejczyk from Poland, and Andrei Arlovski from Belarus, the Belarusian Andrei Arlovski is still competing. We are the three that can to this day compete and win a UFC world title that are directly responsible for putting our nation's flag on the belt."

'The Notorious' went on to name the first UFC champion from countries like Brazil, The Netherlands, UK, and America. The Irishman further stated that he is looking to become a UFC champion again in the near future:

"We are the only three left in competition. Brazil, Murilo Bustamante, The Netherlands Bas Rutten, UK Michael Bisping, America is Dan Stevern I want to say, Mark Coleman, Dan Stevern, Mark Coleman maybe. What other flags? A few others. But, anyway, the only three active fighters left is myself, Joanna, and Andrei Arlovski. And I wish to obtain, I will obtain."

Who should Conor McGregor fight upon his return?

McGregor has made his intentions clear as he wants to challenge for the UFC world title upon his return. He has called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira on multiple occasions. However, 'Do Bronx' is scheduled to fight Justin Gaethje next at UFC 274.

There are other big-name opponents available for the former two-division champion as well. The trilogy fight against Nate Diaz is something that fans have wanted to see for a while. Many have also suggested that the Irishman should fight Jorge Masvidal upon his return. It will be interesting to see who Conor McGregor faces when he returns to the octagon.

