"Relax, it's a scrap, he loves it" - Conor McGregor reacts to Ariel Helwani's concerns about Nick Diaz's return fight against Robbie Lawler

Ariel Helwani expressed his concern for the return of Nick Diaz, but Conor McGregor doesn't seem too worried for the Stockton native.

The journalist took to Twitter to share his thoughts after news broke that Diaz said he should've fought Kamaru Usman instead of Robbie Lawler. Helwani reckons Diaz was forced to accept the UFC 266 fight out of necessity. He wrote:

"As I’ve been openly wondering, is Nick fighting because he wants to or because he has to? If we were all being honest, we all know. He hasn’t liked fighting for years. He deserves better than all of this, and I hope he can find peace and be safe. It all feels weird."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



Fuckin' hell.



Nick Diaz: "I don't know why I'm doing this. ... This should not happen. Whoever set this up is an idiot. I don't know why I'm doing this. I don't know why this happened. I should be fighting Kamaru Usman -- and that's it."



Fuckin' hell.



As I've been openly wondering, is Nick fighting because he wants to or because he has to? If we were all being honest, we all know. He hasn't liked fighting for years. He deserves better than all of this, and I hope he can find peace and be safe. It all feels weird.

At this point, McGregor chimed in, telling Helwani not to worry about Nick Diaz as he's sure the 38-year-old veteran loves fighting. The Irishman replied:

"Relax, it’s a scrap, he loves it. Great to see Nick back. And Robbie. It is a perfect match! I pray for both a solid performance, a great fight, and safe and healthy the next morning with all the beautiful memories and experiences this mad buzz gives them / us / me. God Bless"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @arielhelwani Relax, it’s a scrap, he loves it. Great to see Nick back. And Robbie. It is a perfect match! I pray for both a solid performance, a great fight, and safe and healthy the next morning with all the beautiful memories and experiences this mad buzz gives them / us / me. God Bless 🙏 @arielhelwani Relax, it’s a scrap, he loves it. Great to see Nick back. And Robbie. It is a perfect match! I pray for both a solid performance, a great fight, and safe and healthy the next morning with all the beautiful memories and experiences this mad buzz gives them / us / me. God Bless 🙏

Diaz is gearing up for a comeback on Saturday's UFC 266 pay-per-view. After spending seven years in inactivity, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion will take on fellow UFC pioneer Robbie Lawler in a rematch. The first time Diaz and Lawler met in the octagon was 17 years ago at UFC 47.

Conor McGregor's feud with Nick Diaz's younger brother

Conor McGregor has been in an ongoing feud with Nick Diaz's younger brother Nate Diaz. The Irishman reignited the rivalry when he posted a photo of himself and Diaz in what appears to be a callout of sorts.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. Now add 30lbs of muscle on to me and say ding ding in a Dublin accent. https://t.co/ZvWN9vHvri

However, the 36-year-old veteran didn't appreciate how McGregor was challenging opponents despite being in recovery. Diaz retaliated by telling the former two-division champ to stop mentioning his name until he's ready to fight.

Diaz and McGregor have fought twice, with each having a win against the other. The Stockton-based fighter drew first blood by handing McGregor his first loss inside the octagon at UFC 196, winning via submission. The Irishman got his revenge and evened the score at UFC 202, winning via majority decision.

