Conor McGregor reacts to Glover Teixeira's win over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Conor McGregor has reacted to Glover Teixeira's historic win at UFC 267.

On Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Glover Teixeira defeated Jan Blachowicz in spectacular fashion to win the UFC light heavyweight championship. With the memorable title crowning, the Brazilian became a UFC champion at the age of 42.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor labeled the main event victory as "incredible." He also once again reiterated how incredible the sport of mixed martial arts is.

Retweeting a post from The Mac Life, the Irishman wrote:

"Just incredible! What a sport!"

After an incredible night of fights inside the Etihad Arena, Teixeira concluded the historic evening by submitting the Polish powerhouse Blachowicz. Having dominated the opening round, the 42-year-old locked in a rear-naked choke in the second frame, forcing Blachowicz to tap.

Heading into UFC 267, Teixeira built an incredible winning streak, which included victories over Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov. Having captured 205-pound gold at the second attempt, Teixeira's active streak is now up to six.

The newly crowned light heavyweight kingpin is now expected to defend his title for the first time against Jiri Prochazka, who was in attendance and had a close look at the Brazilian's underdog win. 'Denisa' was also the backup fighter for the UFC 267 headliner.

Conor McGregor will aim to get back into title contention when he returns to action

Conor McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion. He will hope to get his hands on the UFC lightweight title again when he returns to action in 2022.

McGregor is currently on the road to recovery following a brutal broken leg, which he suffered during his third fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman was recently seen training for the first time since his leg break.

