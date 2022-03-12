"Shut up you little fart" - Conor McGregor responds after Henry Cejudo challenges him for lightweight fight

After Henry Cejudo turned to social media in an attempt to slander him, the Irishman has replied in typical Conor McGregor fashion, sparking a war of words between the two.

The former two-weight UFC world champion posted a video of himself boxing for the first time since his devastating injury last year at the hands Dustin Poirier, and the Olympic gold medalist had some choice words directed at the clip.

In an unprovoked attack, Cejudo shared his thoughts on the footage, claiming he'd make a comeback to the Octagon three divisions higher than his original weight class to compete against the 33-year-old, saying:

"The same reason why you let people chew that front leg is the same reason why I would stop you. What do you say I make my comeback at 155?"

Shortly after 'The Messenger" made this bold proposal, Conor McGregor blasted the one-time flyweight champion. Keeping it short but sweet, 'The Notorious' intended to silence the former bantamweight competitor.

However, the war of words between the MMA legends didn't show any signs of slowing down there. Responding to the Dublin-native, Henry Cejudo took a jab at the athlete's cardio, saying:

What's the plan for Conor McGregor's return?

As he continues to push towards a speedy recovery, Conor McGregor has a list of potential opponents for his comeback fight upon his return to the Octagon.

According to Dana White, a title shot could possibly be awaiting him when he's ready to compete again, but is that the best idea for McGregor at this stage in his career?

The man is desperate to get back to winning ways and would be wise to take on an opponent that favors him. A tune-up fight against a lower-ranked opponent would be ideal, though it is doubtful he will take on a less popular name in the division.

While risky, a fight against the aging Jorge Masvidal could set him up for a title shot. If he opts to return at 155lbs, a meeting with the winner of Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson is another big-name opponent the Straight Blast Gym - Ireland representative could overwhelm.

Regardless of his choice, McGregor will never have a problem finding possible challengers in and around his weightclass, so we can expect his career to resume later this year.

