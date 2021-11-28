"Could well be today's champion" - Conor McGregor returns favor to Michael Chandler after 'Iron' recently defended the Irishman

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler appear to be developing a rapport.

McGregor recently revealed what impressed him about Chandler in his recurring Q&A session on Twitter, called #AskNotorious. When prompted, McGregor wrote this about the former Bellator lightweight champion:

"Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time! Could well be today’s champion."

It's rare for McGregor to heap praise on fellow fighters, especially those who compete in his weight division. However, the Irishman is seemingly on cordial terms with Chandler after the former UFC 155-pound title challenger defended his honor.

In a recent Bussin' With The Boys podcast appearance, Chandler slammed fans who discredit McGregor due to his recent losses. According to Chandler:

"His mental awareness capacity and stability inside of the octagon, inside the confines of competition – especially with how heightened the stakes and the senses are, inside of his fights, while everybody in the entire world is watching – it’s something to behold, man. He’s a different level of competitor. And anybody who discredits him because he’s lost fights is just either a casual or a Conor hater, to be honest with you."

McGregor and Chandler seem to have mutual interest in fighting each other. Shortly after UFC 268, Chandler posted a photo of himself facing off with McGregor, teasing a potential matchup. The Irishman signed off on the idea, saying he's open to fighting Chandler "at some stage for sure".

Conor McGregor reveals when his UFC return could be 'imminent'

Conor McGregor has given a progress report as he moves toward his anticipated octagon return. According to the Irishman, he'll resume full mixed martial arts sparring by April, and by then, a UFC return should be "imminent".

While the former two-division champ is undoubtedly motivated to rebound from his setbacks, McGregor said he'll remain patient.

McGregor just recovered from a gruesome injury he incurred during the main event of UFC 264. The Irishman is expected to return sometime in 2022.

