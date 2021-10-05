Conor McGregor reveals official PPV numbers for UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier; takes credit for UFC's $11 billion valuation

Conor McGregor's stardom in the world of combat sports is arguably unmatched. Establishing himself as the biggest name in the UFC, the 33-year-old superstar has headlined the company's top five highest-selling pay-per-view cards.

McGregor recently took to Twitter to reveal that his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier was a box office success as well. According to the former two-division champ, UFC 257 sold a total of 1,504,737 pay-per-views.

In January, the Sports Business Journal reported that UFC 257 sold 1.6 million pay-per-views worldwide. The event was the promotion's first pay-per-view of 2021. It took place on January 24 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

While McGregor and Poirer were the main attractions of the show, the likes of Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker also boosted the card's star power.

In the main event, the returning Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career. Thanks to Poirier's stinging calf kicks, 'The Notorious' almost appeared motionless on the feet before being finished in the second round. He was forced to leave the arena on crutches.

After the fight, a humble McGregor gave props to Poirier for executing his gameplan perfectly. The duo later collided in a trilogy fight at UFC 264, where Poirier was rewarded with victory after the Irish superstar broke his leg at the end of the first round.

Conor McGregor pats himself on the back for the UFC's $11 billion valuation

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the American holding company that owns the UFC, was valued at a whopping $10.8 billion on April 29 this year, per a Reuters report. In 2016, the Dana White-led promotion was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings (WME-IMG then) for $4.2 billion.

Conor McGregor believes he has had a major role in the UFC's monetary success. In a follow up to his previous tweet, the 33-year-old wrote:

"A multitude of times, leading to a $4.2bn dollar acquisition of the company in 2016. Then I went a multitude more, perching the company up to an almost $11bn valuation, where it sits now in today’s market. Incredible!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Cody Durden @Cody_Durden @TheNotoriousMMA Grossed the company right over 100 million in 1 night. 👀👀👀

McGregor is currently recovering from the injury he sustained at UFC 264. He has received a medical suspension of six months, which will keep him out of action until January 2022 at the earliest.

