"He's a great fighter everywhere" - Conor McGregor's coach picks between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title fight at UFC 269

The UFC's lightweight division is currently in flux as Dustin Poirier is hurtling towards a fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for divisional gold. Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh recently hedged his bets for the upcoming clash between the lightweight behemoths, picking Poirier over Oliveira.

While in conversation with Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov on 'Submission Radio', John Kavanagh rallied behind Dustin Poirier. However, he was unwilling to take anything away from the challenges that Charles Oliveira brought to the fold.

"It's a great fight. I'd probably be leaning towards Dustin. But Charles is a great one to follow. I just think Dustin would have a little bit more experience over him. It's one of those one's that's 60%-40%, it's certainly not 80%-20%, but maybe 60%-40% for Dustin," declared John Kavanagh.

Catch the entire interview with John Kavanagh below:

John Kavanagh reluctant to write Charles Oliveira off against Dustin Poirier

Ever since the scrap between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira was finalized, fans and pundits have been planning the course of the lightweight division assuming that Dustin Poirier is the next champion.

However, John Kavangh is not one to dismiss Charles Oliveira as a legitimate threat just yet. He went on to highlight how Oliveira has evolved since he forayed into the UFC.

"[Charles Oliveira] talked about that story of coming up and going down and having ups and downs but he has that mindset of learning from mistakes, from failures. All these years later, he's still continuing to improve. He's so dangerous now in all aspects of MMA. You know, obviously at the start he was more jiu jitsu but now he's a very good striker with very good wrestling. He's a great fighter everywhere," admitted John Kavanagh.

In a recent post on Instagram, Charles Oliveira issued a warning to all those who were sleeping on him as a champion. Rest assured, both Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will be going all in come fight night.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik