Conor McGregor shares heartfelt interaction with NFL star on Twitter

In a reply to former NFL player Chris Manno, Conor McGregor took the time to share a sincere post with the athlete, his family, and his late grandfather.

'The Notorious' is known for his bold, and often viral, posts on social media. Despite some of the controversy that surrounds the Irishman, it is hard to deny the man's support towards those who are proud to be his loving fans.

With UFC 272 fast approaching, Chris Manno took to Twitter to share a toast to his grandfather. He also praised McGregor for the influence he has had on his entire family, saying:

"Grandfather was an amateur Irish southpaw boxer growing up. Got into MMA bc of your run. Started a tradition that family got together around him for UFC PPVs. He’s not w us anymore, but the tradition is Proper, and carries on in his memory."

The message reached the former lightweight champion who, in turn, brilliantly shared a moment with Manno in honor of his grandfather:

"Love it Chris! You best believe your grandfather is still right there with you all in spirit, having his share of that Proper whiskey tonight haha!... God bless you and the family Chris, enjoy the fights tonight guys."

The former footballer was, of course, thrilled with the fighter's response.

You can check out the interaction between the two sportsmen below.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon

Conor McGregor is currently sidelined with a nasty leg injury that occurred during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Reports suggest his return could be imminent and it's only a matter of months before the 33-year-old steps foot into the octagon once again.

Initially, it was rumored that McGregor would want to jump straight back into active competition against Poirier in hopes of settling the animosity between the two. However, that now doesn't seem to be the case.

The third fight with Nate Diaz is always an intriguing prospect and one that we could definitely see happening in the future. Although he hasn't won in his past two fights, it seems as though a title fight could be lined up for the knockout artist.

Depending on who stands atop the lightweight division when he makes his comeback, we could see Conor McGregor fighting for UFC gold once again. Dana White has seemingly confirmed a title shot could be an option for the Irishman's return.

