Watch: Conor McGregor seems to be walking without a cane or any support for his injured leg in latest video

Conor McGregor no longer appears to need the use of his cane to support his injured leg.

McGregor suffered the gruesome injury in his fight against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264. In the closing seconds of the first round, the Irishman suffered a horrendous broken left leg.

The fight was declared a TKO victory via doctor's stoppage for 'The Diamond'. After the trilogy clash, 'The Notorious' megastar was ruled out of action for the rest of the year. However, McGregor has been training regularly with a cast on his leg and has been posting videos and images of his fast recovery on his social media accounts.

McGregor recently uploaded a story to his Instagram account where he can be seen walking without the support of a cane.

Below, you can see the video of Conor McGregor walking without a cane:

Dana White says Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor was in the works at one point

UFC president Dana White recently revealed at a press conference that a boxing event between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao was supposed to happen. However, the talks eventually fell through following McGregor's UFC 257 defeat.

"[They could've fought] Had Conor beat Poirier! I know that they were talking about it. I know that they wanted to do it. Obviously there was a lot of things that needed to happen for that fight to happen and they didn't ,so it didn't, but I don't know. I don't know if that fight would have ever happened."

Conor McGregor previously ventured into the squared circle when he fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in August 2017. 'The Notorious' gave a good account of himself in the fight. He went toe-to-toe with 'Pretty Boy' for 10 rounds and landed some clean shots on the undefeated boxer. However, Mayweather eventually managed to get his hand raised via TKO.

