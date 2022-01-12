Conor McGregor shows glimpse of limited edition Proper No. Twelve flasks

Conor McGregor sold the majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to Proximo Spirits in 2021. However, the Irishman seemingly hasn't lost his passion for the whiskey brand even after the sale.

McGregor recently posted pictures of limited edition Proper No. Twelve flasks on his Instagram stories.

Conor McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey with co-founders Audie Attar and Ken Austin in September 2018. He played a big role in taking the brand to great heights before selling the majority stake to Proximo Spirits in a reported $600 million deal.

The brand derives its name from a place in McGregor's past, Crumlin, in Dublin 12. During the launch of his whiskey brand, 'Notorious' said:

"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life. So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and Twelve is my hometown. Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all."

Conor McGregor's rival has launched his own brand of liquor

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's trilogy is touted as one of the greatest in UFC history. While McGregor won the first fight in 2014, he went on to lose two consecutive bouts to Poirier last year.

The Louisiana native recently launched his own liquor brand called Rare Stash Bourbon. The bourbon comes in a 750ml bottle and costs $100. Announcing its launch, 'The Diamond' said in a Twitter video:

"What's up man, I just want to say thank you to all my fans across the world. Thank you for the love and support over the years. I'm excited to introduce you guys to my Rare Stash, check it out. This bottle is full of celebrations, congratulations, second chances, and amazing bourbon. You are invited to join me in enjoying my first batch of Rare Stash."

