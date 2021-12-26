"Santy is in Ireland!" - Conor McGregor shows off massive Christmas haul in latest post

Conor McGregor's recent social media post suggests that the Irishman loves to celebrate Christmas with his family.

In an Instagram post, the Irishman shared a series of pictures of Christmas presents that he had bought for his children. The gifts for his kids include board games, a Nintendo Switch, headphones, a bike, toy cars and more.

What's more, he also shared snippets of the decorations that he had in place to celebrate Christmas with his family and loved ones.

"Santy is in Ireland!!" wrote Conor McGregor on Instagram.

The reason behind McGregor's grand celebration could be traced to the fact that Christmas 2021 marked his son Rian's first Christmas.

McGregor posted a picture of Rian living large in a toy car that the Irishman had gifted him. The post attracted comments from Rian's relatives, including Erin and Aoife McGregor (Conor's sisters).

Conor McGregor looking at lightweight title shot on return

Conor McGregor has been licking his wounds ever since he suffered a freak injury against Dustin Poirier in his last outing at UFC 264. However, the Irishman was quick to throw his name into the title scene after UFC 269.

Charles Oliviera's first UFC lightweight title defense was against Dustin Poirier. The champion was able to get the better of 'The Diamond' and keep his belt. McGregor then took his shot and asked when would he fight the champion.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira is seemingly more than happy to welcome Conor McGregor back to the octagon with a shot at divisional gold over the likes of Justin Gaethje, Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush. While in conversation with Sherdog, 'Do Bronx' also was willing to face McGregor in other weight divisions.

"Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready,” said Charles Oliveira.

