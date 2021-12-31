Conor McGregor shows off new McGregor FAST training gloves with innovative tracking chip

Conor McGregor's signature brand McGregor FAST has introduced a revolutionary redesigned version of the traditional MMA training gloves. With New Year's day approaching, McGregor appears to be trying to help his fans achieve their fitness goals for 2022.

McGregor FAST's official Instagram account shared the features of its recently-launched product. The new gloves include a microchip that tracks the wearer's speed, power, and reps.

Conor McGregor's McGregor FAST MMA training gloves

The Irishman also introduced McGregor FAST FightLab a couple of days ago. McGregor's post described the training program as "a revolutionary fitness experience that brings the coaching, technology, and structure of an elite performance facility into your home."

FightLab apparently includes a freestanding heavy bag, the new FAST training gloves with built-in tracking sensors, and "fighter-tested" resistance bands.

Could Conor McGregor's gloves put an end to eyepokes in MMA?

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor introduced the initial design of his McGregor FAST MMA gloves. 'The Notorious' has accomplished many great things in the UFC, and now it seems that he wants to put an end to eye pokes.

By the looks of it, McGregor's gloves differ significantly from those currently used by the UFC. McGregor's design is more rounded and includes a cover over the fingers entirely, resembling the old PRIDE Fighting Championship gloves. The design could help stop fighters from extending their fingers straight out, which is the main cause of eye pokes in the UFC.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Download the app and join the team today! McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast McGregor FAST MMA fight gloves!Download the app and join the team today! @McGregorFast https://t.co/GCygcQVUCA

Eye-pokes have been a persistent problem in the sport since it's inception. Over the years, countless UFC fighters have suffered serious eye injuries in the octagon, including Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, and Alan Belcher.

2021 saw one high-profile matchup end in a no-contest due to an inadvertent eye-poke. At UFC Vegas 21, Leon Edwards left his fingers outstretched during an exchange and ended up poking Belal Muhammad’s eye. Muhammad was unable to continue, which led to the bout being ruled a no-contest.

Also Read Article Continues below

Superstar coach Trevor Wittman has also introduced his own design of MMA gloves under the banner of his equipment company ONX Sports. Wittman reportedly launched the 'X-Factor' gloves with the similar intention of eliminating the eye-poke problem in MMA.

Edited by David Andrew