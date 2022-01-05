Conor McGregor takes a shot at Charles Oliveira and Neymar Jr. as he looks to reignite his rivalry with Brazilians

Conor McGregor has taken a dig at Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, promising to "smoke" him and his compatriot Charles Oliveira.

The Irishman is apparently keeping tabs on the UFC lightweight champion's activities online. Oliveira recently posted a photo of himself with fellow Brazilian sports superstar Neymar. In what appears to be a bid to reignite his rivalry with the nation of Brazil, 'The Notorious' took to his Instagram stories to diss Oliveira and Neymar.

Conor McGregor takes aim at Neymar and Charles Oliveira

Two of McGregor's most notable wins came against Brazilian fighters Diego Brandao and Jose Aldo. In doing so, McGregor has earned the status of a supervillain in the South American country.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? Is 2022 the year we see Conor McGregor go against the country of Brazil for a third time? https://t.co/2Ry3lylIY2

Furthermore, McGregor has expressed his desire to fight for the title when he makes his comeback sometime this year. The Irishman directly issued a challenge by asking Oliveira for a date for a potential clash.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA So what date am I fighting Oliveira? So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

In an interview with Sherdog, the 155-pound champ dutifully replied to McGregor's challenge, saying:

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let’s make it happen. I´m waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I´ll be ready."

Charles Oliveira asks fans to choose between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira posted a poll to determine who his fans want to see him face next for in a UFC lightweight title clash. The Brazilian uploaded a photo of himself side-by-side with Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje with the caption:

"Let's start the year with this poll, who would you like to see fight with me."

Also Read Article Continues below

Logic dictates that Gaethje is next in line after defeating Michael Chandler in the UFC's Fight of the Year for 2021. Then again, it's no secret that McGregor has enjoyed preferential treatment from UFC brass. With that in mind, a McGregor-Oliveira title fight isn't completely out of the equation despite the Irishman's standing in the division.

Edited by C. Naik