Watch: Conor McGregor trains for the first time since suffering leg break at UFC 264, shows off incredible boxing skills

Conor McGregor is finally back in training after suffering a horrific leg break at UFC 264 back in July.

In a clip posted to Instagram, the Irishman can be seen doing some rigorous pad work in the gym. He looked as sharp as ever while landing some heavy punches on the pads.

Quoting popular Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, McGregor said that he will be back with a vengeance. He thanked his team and his doctors for the successful surgery and speedy recovery, vowing to make the greatest comeback in sports history.

"First time back on the pads! What a buzz! Let’s go team @mcgregorfast! Like my good friend @schwarzenegger says, “I’ll be back, bitc**s!” Back with a vengeance! Thank you to all my doctors and my team for getting me this far so soon after surgery! There is work to be done but doing work is what I’m known for. Strap yourselves in for the greatest comeback in sports history! #champchampppvbillionaireking"

Watch the video of Conor McGregor back in training below:

Although Conor McGregor is back in training and looks to have fully recovered from the injury he suffered, he certainly won't step inside the octagon until next year. The 'Notorious' superstar was handed a medical suspension following UFC 264, which prevents him from competing until 2022.

Conor McGregor desperately needs to win his next fight

When he does return, Conor McGregor will be desperately looking to win his next fight. The Irishman has been on a torrid run of form inside the octagon lately, with back-to-back stoppage losses in 2021, both of which came against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor was knocked out back in January at UFC 257, before losing via doctor's stoppage six months later in his third fight versus Poirier after breaking his leg.

The last time Conor McGregor won a fight in the lightweight division was back in 2016. The 33-year-old beat Eddie Alvarez to become the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

FullCombat @FullCombat_ Fun fact: Conor McGregor was the last person to take the belt from the current UFC lightweight champion.



P.S: The Khabib vs Iaquinta fight was for the vacant title, as was the Oliveira vs Chandler fight. Fun fact: Conor McGregor was the last person to take the belt from the current UFC lightweight champion.P.S: The Khabib vs Iaquinta fight was for the vacant title, as was the Oliveira vs Chandler fight. https://t.co/nHumAkWsY3

Edited by Harvey Leonard