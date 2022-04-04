"He'll never win another title" - Josh Thomson makes bold claims about Conor McGregor's future

Conor McGregor is rumored to be making his comeback in the UFC towards the end of 2022. Thanks to his popularity and ability to sell tickets and pay-per-views, the Irishman could easily be featured in a matchup against top-caliber opposition. McGregor himself stated that he’s targeting a UFC lightweight or welterweight title upon his return.

However, Josh Thomson thinks that even if McGregor returns to the octagon, he will fail to capture another championship. During the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson elaborated by saying:

“Conor McGregor can say whatever he wants, he is not one hundred percent dedicated to fighting. And even if he became one hundred percent dedicated to fighting, we still would not see the Conor McGregor of old. It just wouldn’t happen. He stepped away for too long, his mind is going in a hundred different directions, and he has a huge family now. Going on his fourth kid coming. It’s just not there anymore. And he continued to sit here and say that it is. He is not going to be the same fighter that fought Jose Aldo, he’s not gonna be the same fighter that fought Eddie Alvarez.”

Thomson added that McGregor became too distracted with different activities, such as business ventures and family life, to be able to regain his past glory and win another championship. He continued by stating:

“I say he’s done, doesn’t mean that he can’t come in and get a win, but I don’t think that. He’ll never win another title.”

You can watch the entire episode below:

McGregor has lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264 respectively. Both losses came via TKO with the second bout coming as a result of a doctor's stoppage when McGregor broke his leg.

Conor McGregor critiqued for his boxing training video

A few weeks ago, McGregor posted a video on Instagram showing his boxing training with the caption “Keeping it tasty”. McGregor showcased his current boxing skills during the short clip and proved that he was preparing for his comeback.

Watch the video below:

However, Henry Cejudo wasn't impressed with the Irishman's performance and decided to give him a few words of advice. 'Triple C' pointed out that McGregor's hands were down and that his distance was off.

Check out Cejudo's response on Twitter:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Keepin it tasty Keepin it tasty 👅 https://t.co/qtqqbzdCW3 Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the 🐐 twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Edited by Allan Mathew