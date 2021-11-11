"Oh blood splatter, from the Octagon" - Conor McGregor writes and dedicates a poem to Irish poet W.B.Yeats, the sport of violence, and his pub The Black Forge Inn

Conor McGregor has proven that he can use his silver tongue for more than just talking trash to his opponents. He displayed a much-refined side of his personality by posting a poem that he apparently composed.

The former UFC two-division champion showcased his penchant for poetry by writing a few stanzas about his life and career. McGregor took to Twitter to share the literary piece. The poem reads:

"Oh blood splatter, we meet again

Never mine, never will

Always yours, Always spill

Jaw gone, jog on

For Maude is not gone

She is at the Black Forge Her favorite song

Oh blood splatter, from the Octagon"

Giving life to the words he wrote, McGregor also elegantly recited his own stanzas. The UFC star then revealed that the poem is "an ode" to Irish poet W.B. Yeates and "his old flame Maude Gonne," McGregor's "lifetime of violent competition," and the Irishman's pub, The Black Forge Inn. Finally, 'Notorious' signed the piece as W.B. Yachts – an apparent play on W.B. Yeates' pen name owing to his love for yachts.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA An ode to W.B Yeates and his old flame Maude Gonne. My lifetime of violent competition. And my Pub The Black Forge Inn. Enjoy ❤️ An ode to W.B Yeates and his old flame Maude Gonne. My lifetime of violent competition. And my Pub The Black Forge Inn. Enjoy ❤️

McGregor, of course, has always had a way with words. His rise to superstardom can largely be attributed to his exciting fighting style as well as his memorable quotes and one-liners.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor has resumed training as he prepares for his eventual return to the octagon. The Irishman just recently recovered from the horrific injury he sustained in the main event of UFC 264.

While an official announcement for McGregor's UFC comeback hasn't been made yet, it's speculated that he is eyeing a 2022 return. Several names have been thrown around as McGregor's potential opponents in recent months.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

McGregor recently interacted with former Bellator lightweight champ Michael Chandler, indicating a potential matchup between the two. The development came after McGregor congratulated Chandler for putting on an entertaining show at UFC 268.

Nate Diaz's name has also come up multiple times as he's 1-1 with McGregor. However, the Stockton-based fighter has only one fight left in his current deal and is reportedly planning to leave the UFC soon.

Edited by Avinash Tewari