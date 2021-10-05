"Don't make an excuse about it" - Cory Sandhagen wasn't impressed by TJ Dillashaw's long list of 'excuses' following their fight

Cory Sandhagen has said he wasn’t impressed by TJ Dillashaw’s “excuses” after their fight in the summer.

“I don’t know, the guy has a lot of excuses coming off of a win. I’ve heard him talk about his leg, I’ve heard him talk about his eye, and it’s like, if you don’t want to have a fight where you can’t see and you have two fair limbs, don’t get your leg broken and don’t get your eye punched. Don’t make an excuse about it.”

After five grueling rounds, their bantamweight clash went to the judges’ scorecards. TJ Dillashaw came out on top with an incredibly close split decision win. Many fans and pundits alike thought Cory Sandhagen had done enough to get the nod but unfortunately for him, the judges didn’t see it the same way.

Dillashaw had a lot to say about his performance in interviews after the bout, but for Cory Sandhagen, he thinks there are a lot of excuses being thrown around by the former champion.

Will we see Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw 2?

Despite the fact that these two men went five rounds against one another just a matter of months ago, it definitely seems as if there’s some unfinished business in the air. Some think Cory Sandhagen should’ve won and some think TJ Dillashaw was right to claim victory. There probably isn’t going to be a way to figure it out conclusively unless they battle once more in the future.

Cory Sandhagen has an interim title fight against Petr Yan coming up at the end of the month. The opportunity probably would’ve gone to TJ Dillashaw if he’d been fit and healthy. With Aljamain Sterling also in the mix once he fully recovers from his neck problems, there’s a real jam at the top of the division that may end up being resolved by Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw 2 at some stage next year.

