"I'd pay for that fight" - Cory Sandhagen shares his thoughts on the potential superfight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski

Cory Sandhagen has expressed interest in watching a potential superfight between Henry Cejudo and current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In an interview with The Schmo, 'The Sandman' stated that he would happily pay to watch that fight as he is a fan of both fighters:

"I'd watch that fight. I'd pay for that fight... I would be a fan of it. I'm a fan of [Henry] Cejudo. I'm a big fan of [Alexander] Volkanovski too and I would love to watch that fight. I don't think that's an easy fight for either one of those dudes," said Cory Sandhagen.

You can listen to the full Cory Sandhagen interview below:

Henry Cejudo has been calling out Volkanovski ever since 'The Great's spectacular win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

In response, Volkanovski also stated he would be open to fighting 'The Messenger':

"We will talk. I mean, you never know... I've got respect for the guy. He can fight. But at the end of the day, this is featherweight. This is two divisions heavier than where he is at... I've got power... you ain't gonna outwork me. You ain't gonna out strategize me. We've got a great team behind us as well. And then I've got all these other tools. I'll squash the germ. Where you at?" said Alexander Volkanovski.

However, UFC president Dana White does not seem too keen on the idea of that superfight.

Cory Sandhagen and Petr Yan will fight for the interim bantamweight title despite coming off losses

UFC 267 will mark a rare occasion where two fighters competing for UFC gold lost their last fights.

Also Read

Cory Sandhagen last fought T.J. Dillashaw in July. The fight went the full distance of 25 mintues and 'The Sandman' failed to get his hand raised as Dillashaw was awarded a split-decision win.

Petr Yan's last fight took place at UFC 259 in Aljamain Sterling. 'No Mercy' lost the fight via disqualification after landing an illegal knee on a downed Sterling.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham