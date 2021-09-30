"Where you at?" - Alexander Volkanovski hints that he is not against a potential superfight with Henry Cejudo

Alexander Volkanovski has issued a response to Henry Cejudo's callout. 'The Great' claims he won't back down if the UFC approaches him with an offer for a superfight against Henry Cejudo.

Speaking with Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee on The Schmozone Podcast, Alexander Volkanovski stated he would be primed to take on Cejudo if 'Triple C' decided to challenge for a third UFC belt.

Being the heavier fighter, Volkanovski claims he will have an edge over Cejudo when it comes to strength. The Aussie also believes he will outwork and out strategize the former Olympic gold medalist.

"We will talk. I mean, you never know... I've got respect for the guy. He can fight. But at the end of the day, this is featherweight. This is two divisions heavier than where he is at... I've got power...you ain't gonna outwork me. You ain't gonna out strategize me. We've got a great team behind us as well. And then I've got all these other tools. I'll squash the germ. Where you at?"

Henry Cejudo has been out of action since UFC 249. He defeated Dominick Cruz and announced his retirement from MMA in his post-fight interview.

However, it seems the 34-year-old veteran is eager to step inside the cage once again. He called out Alexander Volkanovski after the 145-pound champ defended his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Cejudo has often hinted at returning while trading barbs with Volkanovski over social media. He stated in an interview with TMZ Sports last year that the only intriguing matchup left for him in the UFC was against Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski believes the fight with Henry Cejudo makes more sense than ever

The number one contender spot in the featherweight division is currently held by Max Holloway. The Hawaiian is set to face Yair Rodriguez at the November 13 UFC Fight Night. The winner will likely fight for the title next.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is expected to become official shortly. UFC is finalizing a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez to headline a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 13, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is expected to become official shortly. UFC is finalizing a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez to headline a UFC Fight Night event on Nov. 13, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is expected to become official shortly. https://t.co/2zL0c1HxU1

As the division sorts itself out, Alexander Volkanovski believes Henry Cejudo can secure a featherweight title fight in the meantime.

"We have got a stacked division. We are in a spot where we are waiting for the number one contender. So if there is a time for him to push, and I think that's why he is getting so desperate, now is the f**king time."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments on a potential clash with Henry Cejudo on The Schmozone Podcast below:

Also Read

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard