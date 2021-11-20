Cris Cyborg believes Miesha Tate can make more money outside the UFC: suggests a Strikeforce reunion in Bellator 

Miesha Tate recently returned to competition and is looking to find her way back to the top of the food chain in the UFC. However, Cris Cyborg believes that Tate can enjoy more success under the promotional banner of Bellator than the UFC.

Widely considered to be part of the upper echelon of women fighters like Cris Cyborg and Ronda Rousey, Tate spearheaded the charge to bring a more mainstream appeal to women's MMA. She was recently called upon by her former colleague, Cris Cyborg, to make her way to Bellator and perhaps set up a fight.

"I would love see (Miesha Tate) reunited with the old StrikeForce family (Bellator) one day," wrote Cris Cyborg on Twitter.

Miesha Tate is focused on her resurgence in the UFC

Miesha Tate is currently gearing up for her headliner against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43. Although her bout against Marion Reneau marked her comeback following a five-year layoff, it will be this bout against Vieira that will be a genuine test.

Although Tate was coming off a lengthy break from active contention, her opponent in Reneau was one who found herself in a winless drought since 2018. Having suffered losses at the hands of Cat Zingano, Yana Kunitskaya and more, her loss at the hands of Tate marked the fifth loss in a row and her last.

Ketlen Vieira, on the other hand, is a different story altogether. Having most recently conceded only the second loss of her career at the hands of Yana Kunitskaya, Vieira is looking to redeem herself against a true veteran of the sport.

Vieira has managed to enjoy the status of betting favorite in most of her recent fights, including this one. This could certainly end up being an uphill battle for Miesha Tate.

What's more, it leaves Miesha Tate in a position of the underdog, something that she is not used to. The last time Tate was the underdog was when she locked horns with Holly Holm to win the UFC women's bantamweight championship.

