"I think he beats any one of those guys"- Curtis Blaydes gives his take on Francis Ngannou boxing Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua

Curtis Blaydes recently offered fans some insight into Francis Ngannou's prospects against some of the biggest heavyweight boxers, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. 'Razor' believes the Cameroonian could find great success inside the squared circle.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Blaydes revealed why he believes 'The Predator' could reign supreme in the realm of boxing just as he reigns in MMA:

"I think he does well. I think he has the reach. I think we know he has the explosion and the athleticism, you know. With those gloves, bigger gloves, he may not have the same impact, but I think he wins. I think he can beat any of those guys."

The UFC heavyweight kingpin's contract with the promotion is set to expire towards the end of 2022. Francis Ngannou could very well try his hand at boxing after wading into the free agency pool at the end of this year.

Ngannou is currently coming off a decisive victory against Ciryl Gane earlier this year. He managed to outperform the Frenchman over the course of five rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision win under his belt.

Curtis Blaydes on making big-money boxing fights

In the same interaction with Ariel Helwani, Curtis Blaydes offered his take on the lucrative nature of the boxing business. Blaydes discussed Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury's hefty paycheques of $7,384,500 and $29,538,000, respectively:

"It's always good to know that there's something on the other side of MMA because you can't fight forever and at the end you just want to get your money. And that's that's always going to be a good avenue if you build up your name and your brand in the UFC and MMA, you have the opportunity to transition over into the boxing world and you can make a lot of money at the end of your career."

Blaydes is currently coming off a massive victory against Chris Daukaus at UFC Columbus at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The duo headlined the fight night card. Blaydes managed to outbox Daukaus, finishing him in the second round.

