"We all need to lower that expectation" - Dan Hardy believes people may be expecting more of Nick Diaz than he's able to deliver

Dan Hardy claims Nick Diaz is not the same fighter we saw six years ago and people need to start accepting that.

According to Hardy, Nick Diaz is such a popular figure among fans that despite him being out of the game for so long, they expect him to enter the octagon as an even better fighter than he used to be.

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Dan Hardy said it is not realistic for fans to expect Nick Diaz to still be the fighter he once was. Having said that, 'The Outlaw' also acknowledges the fact that Nick Diaz looks to be in great shape and might recreate some of that old magic inside the octagon this weekend at UFC 266.

"I have to give him the respect that he deserves, stepping back in there with all these expectations and pressure. It would be much easier for me to get back in there because there aren't the same kind of expectations. With Nick, it's almost like people are expecting him to be better than he was years ago when he was fighting, which is not realistic to expect that."

Catch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Why has Nick Diaz been away from the octagon?

Back in 2015, after fighting Anderson Silva in the main event of UFC 183, Nick Diaz was handed a five-year ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The suspension came after the Stockton native tested positive for the use of cannabis.

It was Diaz's third failed drug test at the time. The ban was later reduced to 18 months. However, Diaz chose to continue his spell away from the octagon.

After six long years, Nick Diaz has finally decided to set foot inside the octagon again. He will take on fellow fight-game veteran Robbie Lawler at the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view this weekend.

The bout, which was originally set to be fought at welterweight, has reportedly been changed to a middleweight contest.

