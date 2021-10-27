"He needs to strap on a pair and sign the contract" - Dan Hardy claims he has signed a contract to fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match in the UK next year

Dan Hardy has revealed the only obstacle in the way of a boxing match between himself and Tyron Woodley is the former champ's hesitance.

Hardy, who hasn't fought competitively since 2012, claimed he had already signed a contract to box Woodley in March. However, Woodley apparently hasn't done the same. In an interview with Submission Radio, Hardy stated:

"No more DMs, but I'll tell you this: my contract is signed. And I know that he's got a contract sitting in front of him and the deadline is approaching and he doesn't wanna sign it. And I don't know why. I don't know what the deal is because terms have been agreed, money has been agreed, date has been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class – everything has been agreed. But he hasn't yet signed the contract. So you tell me. Tyron Woodley, why have you not signed it, 'The Frozen One'?"

Hardy has drawn the ire of Woodley, whom he criticized for fighting poorly against Jake Paul. Woodley was defeated by the YouTube star in August after putting on a timid performance.

According to 'The Outlaw,' the only thing Woodley accomplished by refusing to sign was proving his point. Dan Hardy continued:

"This is exactly my point, right? I wasn't even interested in fighting him but when I called him out for basically not fighting against Jake Paul, he got all upset about it. I called him out because he didn't wanna fight and now he doesn't wanna fight. The easiest way to prove my point was to send him a contract and he's not signing it. I mean, yeah, I don't know what his deal is. I think it's time for him to just call it a day. Whether he's waiting around for that rematch with Jake Paul or what, I don't know. But he's just wasting his time at this point."

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio @danhardymma reveals he signed a contract to box Tyron Woodley in the UK in March and now waits for “The Frozen One” to sign: “Terms have been agreed, money’s been agreed, dates been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class, everything’s been agreed but he hasn’t yet signed” .@danhardymma reveals he signed a contract to box Tyron Woodley in the UK in March and now waits for “The Frozen One” to sign: “Terms have been agreed, money’s been agreed, dates been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class, everything’s been agreed but he hasn’t yet signed” https://t.co/jViTKgxN7E

Dan Hardy leaks his DMs with Tyron Woodley

Dan Hardy previously leaked his direct message (DM) exchange with Tyron Woodley. Based on the screenshots, Woodley initiated a back-and-forth when he confronted Hardy over the latter's comments.

'The Chosen One' called the Hardy "washed" and told the Englishman to refrain from talking about him. In response, Hardy doubled down on his criticism, telling Woodley he hasn't shown up to fights in recent years.

