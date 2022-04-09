Dan Hardy predicts the weapons Alexander Volkanovski will use against 'The Korean Zombie'

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung this Saturday at UFC 273.

Ahead of the fight, former UFC fighter Dan Hardy singled out Volkanovski’s keys to victory during a recent episode of his podcast, The War Room:

"We're gonna see feinting, and overhands, and volume punches, and level changes."

Hardy continued his prediction by highlighting Volkanovski's strategy if the champion gets Jung on the ground against the cage. According to the Englishman, Volkanovski will apply his "anti jiu-jitsu" and go for his noted ground-and-pound attack.

Dan Hardy also stated that if Volkanovski decides to shoot off the fence under pressure, 'The Korean Zombie' will look to defend the takedowns, and set up counters and submissions.

UFC 273 will take place this Saturday, April 9 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the promotion's fourth pay-per-view of 2022 and is headlined by two title fights.

As mentioned earlier, Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight title against former title challenger Chan Sung Jung. Furthermore, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will meet in a rematch that will serve as the co-main event.

Watch Dan Hardy's predictions on the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung fight below:

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight three times this year

During the pre-fight media scrum, Alexander Volkanovski elaborated on what he wanted to accomplish as a reigning UFC featherweight champion.

Simply put, Alexander ‘The Great’ Volkanovski wants nothing more than to keep taking the guys out:

“Keep doing what I’m doing, you know. I think that this is a new part right now… People are going to really see that. They will see me own that [points at the championship belt]… That’s obviously gonna add to the legacy as well, but I wanna keep taking these guys out."

In his interview, Volkanowski also detailed his plans for the year:

“I want to defend this baby a few times this year. I want three fights this year. And again it’s going to be a big, massive year for me and it starts this Saturday.”

You can watch Volkanovski's entire interview at the UFC 273 pre-fight presser below:

