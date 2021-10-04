"A lot of nonsense put out there" - Dan Hardy reveals he still gets social media DMs on rumors about his UFC exit 

Dan Hardy has revealed that he still gets messages on social media surrounding rumors about his UFC exit. From fighting in the UFC to being a well-known analyst and commentator, Hardy had a lengthy career in MMA's biggest promotion. However, it came to an end earlier this year.

While discussing rumors about his departure on The MMA Fan Podcast, 'The Outlaw' said:

"During my parting ways with the UFC, there was a lot of nonsense put out there for various reasons I'm sure. But even today on my Instagram I had some faceless guy coming up talking some nonsense about something he'd seen on the Internet that wasn't accurate. You know, some days I read it and I'm like whatever and other days you're maybe a bit more sensitive... you can be vulnerable to those kinds of things. So you have to understand how to manage it and when to put your phone down."

Catch Dan Hardy's take on the rumors about his UFC exit below:

Hardy went on to reveal that he is still yet to fully understand why the UFC fired him. He believes his altercation and disagreement with referee Herb Dean was blown out of proportion.

Dan Hardy was released from his role as a commentator and analyst by the UFC earlier this year. It was allegedly due to a disagreement between Hardy and a female employee on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Dan Hardy @danhardymma I love it when random people send me private messages telling me that my opinion isn’t welcome. I don’t know what I’d do without your contributions...You are the sneeze on my latte, the fart in the elevator, and the stone in the shoe of humanity. 🙏🏼 I love it when random people send me private messages telling me that my opinion isn’t welcome. I don’t know what I’d do without your contributions...You are the sneeze on my latte, the fart in the elevator, and the stone in the shoe of humanity. 🙏🏼

Dan Hardy's career in the UFC as an MMA fighter

Dan Hardy's professional MMA career began in 2004. He fought in multiple promotions before signing with the UFC in 2008. 'The Outlaw' had a successful debut run in the UFC. After four wins, he fought Georges St-Pierre for the UFC welterweight title in 2010. Hardy lost to the Canadian via a unanimous decision.

The 39-year-old went on to lose several bouts after his fight against GSP. Hardy hasn’t competed in a professional MMA bout since September 2012. He defeated Amir Sadollah via a unanimous decision in his last fight.

Following his fight with Sadollah, Hardy was diagnosed with a heart condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPWS) in 2013. Due to the health issue, Dan Hardy stepped away from professional MMA competition.

