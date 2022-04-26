Dan Hardy voices support for Nate Diaz's request to be released from UFC, reveals interest in boxing the Stockton native

Dan Hardy recently expressed his support for Nate Diaz's interest in leaving MMA's premier promotion.

The Stockton-born fighter has been very vocal about his desire to get out of his contract, despite having one fight remaining. Hardy, who has had his own issues with the UFC, believes it's the right decision for Diaz to leave and thinks he'll go on to be a success outside the octagon.

Dan Hardy @danhardymma



There are loads of good options for him on the outside.



Who would you like to see him fight in his last @UFC bout? I hope @NateDiaz209 gets released soon. There are loads of good options for him on the outside.

Acknowledging that there is a lot more money for Diaz to make outside the UFC, 'The Outlaw' responded to a fan who asked if he would like to fight the American:

"I agree. Would be great to face him in boxing."

Hardy is soon to step into a new territory himself, his first professional boxing match against another former UFC fighter, Diego Sanchez. The bout is set to take place July 2. 'The Outlaw' has also shared that he will earn more in this fight than all of his UFC appearances combined.

This likely explains why he believes Nate Diaz will have more success when exploring avenues outside of the UFC. Diaz, who is already a major draw himself, has been linked with boxing bouts against the likes of Logan and Jake Paul. It is no surprise, then, why the American has so openly admitted his displeasure with the UFC and the terms of his contract.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got shit to do

I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter

I apologize for asking online but u don't give me a fight asap I got shit to do

Will Nate Diaz fight Conor McGregor again?

There aren't a lot of names that fans of Nate Diaz wouldn't like to see him face in the octagon one final time. Despite calling for his release, Diaz will likely fulfill his contract and earn one final UFC payday.

The question for fans isn't when, it's who. Many have called for a trilogy fight years in the making between the Stockton fighter and Conor McGregor. The Irishman is set to return to the UFC later this year and the pair are 1-1.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

I’m not fighting Conor he sucks.

I’ll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

I'm not fighting Conor he sucks.

I'll fight some one quit slow rolling me please

Thanks I been trying to fight everybody and no go what's the hold up ufc

The welterweight shared that he doesn't want to fight McGregor again, but has been trying to find a fight for some time. This isn't the first case of Diaz publicly calling for the UFC to stop being lazy when trying to find him an opponent.

Admitting that he has tried to fight everybody, these instances may just show why Dan Hardy is so supportive of Diaz and his willingness to leave the organization.

