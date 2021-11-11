"You actually are the Frozen One" - Dan Hardy trolls Tyron Woodley for losing to Jake Paul and refusing to sign contract of proposed boxing bout

Dan Hardy has taken yet another dig at former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for losing his debut boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

'The Outlaw' uploaded a post on Twitter where he poked fun at Woodley and called him 'The Frozen One':

"So you’re not going to sign the contract then, @TWooodley? You’ve proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. Couldn’t beat a YouTube kid so definitely won’t fight someone who’s been out for a decade," wrote Dan Hardy.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Hardy stated that he had signed an agreement to fight Woodley in the boxing ring in March. According to the 39-year-old, the only obstacle in the fight coming to fruition was reluctance on 'The Chosen One's part to accept the challenge:

"I'll tell you this: my contract is signed. And I know that he's got a contract sitting in front of him and the deadline is approaching and he doesn't wanna sign it. And I don't know why. I don't know what the deal is because terms have been agreed, money has been agreed, date has been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class – everything has been agreed. But he hasn't yet signed the contract. So you tell me. Tyron Woodley, why have you not signed it, 'The Frozen One'?"

Both Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley used to compete in the UFC's welterweight division

Both Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley used to be a part of the UFC roster and competed as 170-pounders. However, they never crossed paths as Woodley made his debut in the promotion a few months after 'The Outlaw' had his last fight in the UFC.

The biggest names Hardy fought during his UFC tenure were Anthony Johnson, Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit. Unfortunately, the 39-year-old came up short against all three.

Woodley, on the other hand, managed to capture UFC gold and also successfully defended his title multiple times before losing it to Kamaru Usman.

