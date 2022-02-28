Dan Hooker believes Justin Gaethje is stylistically not a good matchup for Islam Makhachev

Dan Hooker has weighed in on a potential future matchup between Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev.

During a recent interaction with John Hyon Ko for The AllStar, 'The Hangman' talked about the possibility of a lightweight scrap between top-five contenders Makhachev and 'The Highlight'.

According to the New Zealander, the fight may never become a reality as both fighters have the same manager. Hooker also suggested that the clash would create stylistic trouble for the Dagestani.

"Gaethje is managed by Ali... I can't see Ali pushing that fight [Makhachev vs Gaethje]. Gaethje's a pretty big money-spinner for him as well. Not saying he would lose or anything like that. I'm just saying like stylistically, it's not a great fight. Like a guy that likes to go out there and put on an absolute show is not the best, that we've seen, stylistic matchup for Islam."

You can watch the full video below:

Hooker was last seen in action at UFC 267 when he stepped in on short notice to fight Islam Makhachev. 'The Hangman' was finished by the Dagestani in the opening minutes of the fight after getting caught in a brutal kimura submission.

After three defeats in his last four octagon outings, Hooker is now set to move back down to featherweight. The 32-year-old will take on Arnold Allen in the co-main event of the UFC London card on March 19.

Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje may face each other soon in the octagon

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to take on lightweight king Charles Oliveira for the title at UFC 274 in May. 'The Highlight' is coming off an impressive victory against Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last November.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is currently on a 10-fight win streak that includes victories over Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan.

The Dagestani was in action this past weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 49. Makhachev made quick work of opponent Bobby Green and finished him via TKO in the first round.

Now, if Gaethje gets his hand raised against 'Do Bronx' at UFC 274, there is a very high possibility that MMA fans may get to witness the American share the cage with Makhachev.

Edited by Harvey Leonard