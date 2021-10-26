"If Conor said it to Khabib, I can say it" - Dan Hooker explains why fighters downplaying each other's achievements leads to fans doing the same

Dan Hooker is convinced UFC fans don't express their appreciation for the athletes because they are merely mimicking what the fighters are doing to themselves.

The fighting pride of New Zealand delivered that introspective take during an interview with Submission Radio ahead of his UFC 267 bout. According to Hooker:

"Anyone's achievements can be downplayed... And I feel like when fighters do it to each other – when fighters downplay each others' achievements – then it makes it okay for the fans. The supporters of that person can then downplay achievements. That makes it okay. If a fighter says it to another fighter that becomes the common theme. That makes it okay for all the fans. Like, 'Well, Conor said it to Khabib, I can say it to Khabib.' It's like it doesn't... it's just the wrong way to go about it."

'The Hangman' also doubled down on his opinion that fighters gain nothing by trying to discredit their opponents. Hooker added:

"Why would you want to just sit there and be like, 'Oh yeah, this guy is rubbish, this guy is can't strike, this guy can't grapple. I'm gonna beat him easy.' And then you beat him easy like, you just downplayed your achievement. Anyone in the sports' achievement can be downplayed and you see it endlessly and you see it endlessly on social media."

Hooker mentioned Islam Makhachev calling Rafael dos Anjos "old" and "washed" as an example of the issue he was talking about. Makhachev and dos Anjos were supposed to fight, but an injury forced the Brazilian to pull out – nixing the matchup for the third time.

Fortunately, Dan Hooker stepped in as a replacement for the injured former lightweight champ. It will be a quick turnaround for Hooker, who recently defeated Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

Dan Hooker wants five rounds with Islam Makhachev

Despite having less than a month to prepare, Dan Hooker wants the full 25 minutes of action against Islam Makhachev. On Twitter, the Kiwi fighter put forth the suggestion of turning his upcoming bout into a five-rounder. However, his opponent has remained dismissive of his idea.

Five rounds are usually reserved for main events and title fights. However, in recent months, exceptions were given to Nate and Nick Diaz in their most recent outings. Nate competed in the first five-round non-title fight outside of the main event. Meanwhile, Nick's UFC 266 comeback was also scheduled for 25 minutes, although he did not last long enough to go the distance.

