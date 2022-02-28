"You will earn 10 times the amount of money for fighting Conor McGregor" - Dan Hooker will not hold it against Charles Oliveira if he lets the Irishman skip the line for title shot 

Dan Hooker wouldn't blame Charles Oliveira if he allows Conor McGregor to skip the line over higher-ranked contenders for a potential title shot. It is no secret that every McGregor fight is also accompanied by a massive payday for the Irishman's opponents.

So if Oliveira does pick a bigger payday against McGregor instead of upholding the integrity of the rankings and defending the title against top-contenders, Hooker won't mind. He pointed out that Oliveira would get paid "10 times more" than what he'd get to fight Justin Gaethje.

He also explained that 'Do Bronx' will always have the chance to fight Gaethje later but it makes more sense for him to fight McGregor before 'The Highlight'. Had he been in Oliveira's place, Hooker said he'd have gone for the money fight. During a recent interaction with The AllStar, 'The Hangman' said:

"He's [Charles Oliveira has] earned that spot to wait for Conor McGregor. What, fight Gaethje for fun? You will earn like 10 times the amount of money for McGregor as you'd for [fighting] Justin Gaethje. It's like do you want to have one fight with McGregor or fight Justin Gaethje, a fresh Justin Gaethje ten times. I'm gonna fight Conor McGregor one time. I'm gonna leave Justin Gaethje for later when I have to after I've got my bank accounts full from Conor McGregor... I would not hold it against Charles Oliveira for a single second if he sat around and waited for Conor."

Conor McGregor advises Charles Oliveira to wait until July before defending the lightweight title

Rodney Collen @RodneyCollen @MMAjunkie @TheNotoriousMMA @CharlesDoBronxs I believe Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje is already set by the UFC, Conor McGregor's so underserving of a title shot after getting beaten and finished in his last two fights @MMAjunkie @TheNotoriousMMA @CharlesDoBronxs I believe Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje is already set by the UFC, Conor McGregor's so underserving of a title shot after getting beaten and finished in his last two fights

Although Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje are expected to fight for the title at UFC 274 in May, the fight is yet to be officially announced by the promotion. McGregor seems to think that there's still a chance that the fight might not come to fruition anytime soon.

During a recent interview with SevereMMA, McGregor said he feels Oliveira should wait it out for the former to return to the octagon instead of fighting Gaethje in May. McGregor expects to return by July and is keen to fight Oliveira for the title in his comeback fight:

"If your man’s [Oliveira's] wise, he might give it another month or two,” McGregor said of Oliveira. “July seems OK for me. I can’t say too early, but July, if I’m sparring in April, May, June, July — I could slap the head off of most of these guys at the end of April."

