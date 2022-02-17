"Good self-promotion from Khamzat" - Dan Hooker reacts to Khamzat Chimaev saying he would beat Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker recently shared his thoughts on some remarks made by Khamzat Chimaev.

'Borz' recently took to Twitter to call out Hooker's City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya following the middleweight champion's win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. Reacting to Chimaev's comments during The AllStar's recap of UFC 271, Hooker claimed that 'Borz' was simply putting on a publicity stunt to promote himself.

According to 'The Hangman', Chimaev was employing Conor McGregor's tactics to gain media relevance by posting tweets and calling out other fighters. Hooker is of the view that it made no sense for Chimaev to call out 'The Last Stylebender' as they belong to different weight classes.

Sharing his thoughts on the Chechen-born Swede, Hooker said:

"That's like smart self-promotion and that's pretty easy to see and copy the playbook of Conor McGregor which is pretty much what he is doing. Like, you can see every major UFC event; Conor McGregor gets real - he posts. He posts it out there because it's gonna get some shares and it's going to get some likes... It's the same thing as Khamzat posting out like, 'Oh, I could waste these guys. I could smash these guys.' Like, it's just smart promotion...There's no point in getting an argument with a guy a weight class lower than you. It just doesn't make any sense... So, good self-promotion from Khamzat, for sure."

Henry Cejudo believes Khamzat Chimaev has the potential to beat Israel Adesanya

In a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo claimed that Chimaev is the only one currently capable of beating Israel Adesanya.

Cejudo believes 'Borz' would have the edge over 'The Last Stylebender' pertaining to his wrestling prowess and confidence.

Appreciating Khamzat Chimaev's fighting skills, 'Triple C' said:

"The guy that will stop [Israel Adesanya] is actually a 70 pounder and the name is Khamzat Chimaev. I believe Chimaev is a whole another animal dude. His wrestling, his confidence. I mean this dude... From what I have heard from a lot of people, this dude literally trains like nobody has ever seen before. When you are a wrestler and you're like that and he's driven. I don't think there's nobody on the planet. I can see him easily beating Israel Adesanya."

Khamzat Chimaev has emerged as a rising sensation in the welterweight division of the UFC. He extended his professional record to 10-0 with his victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 last October.

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, continues to remain unbeaten in the middleweight division after his stunning victory against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

