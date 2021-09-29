"He was my student" - Dan Hooker reveals who cornered him for his fight against Michael Chandler

Dan Hooker recently made a statement at UFC 266 after being on a two-fight skid. His loss against Michael Chandler in January this year almost made him hang up his boots.

At UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, Hooker was knocked out by Chandler in the very first round. One of the biggest talking points of the event was the lack of a proper team in 'The Hangman's corner. He only had a training partner accompanying him.

Dan Hooker has now given an explanation for his situation back then during a recent edition of The Schmozone Podcast. His City Kickboxing Gym teammate, and UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski was also a guest. Hooker said:

"I had only my training partner in my corner (for the Chandler fight). He was my student. He walked in my gym like two years ago. I've been training him. No one else was free. It's like a two-month commitment. All the boys have got families and they've got like kids and stuff. They've got jobs and need to support themselves. I really didn't even ask anyone. I knew the situation. It was risk versus reward. The winner of that fight got a title shot. So it's like, what are you gonna do?"

Watch Dan Hooker and Alexander Volkanoski in conversation with co-hosts Dave Schmulenson and Helen Yee below:

Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega by unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 266 for his second title defense.

Dan Hooker moves to No.6 in the UFC lightweight rankings with his win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266

Dan Hooker's victory over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 propelled him to the No.6 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings. He is currently tied with former interim champion Tony Ferguson.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler and Islam Makhachev are the five fighters above the 31-year-old New Zealander on the list, while Charles Oliveira is the champion of the division.

If he beats a higher-ranked opponent in his next bout inside the octagon, Hooker could even seal a title shot.

However, he currently has to figure out a solution to avoid the recent visa issues he faced . The relocation of his City Kickboxing gym from New Zealand to the United States is being considered as an option.

