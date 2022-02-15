"He has had an incredible vision" - Dan Hooker reveals fascinating story about Israel Adesanya manifesting his UFC success 

Dan Hooker recently shared his opinion on Israel Adesanya's rise to success in the UFC. Adesanya and Hooker are teammates and close friends at New Zealand's Ciry Kickboxing gym.

During The AllStar's recap for UFC 271, 'The Hangman' revealed how Adesanya dreamt of becoming a UFC champion even before he started training for MMA.

He further lauded 'The Last Stylebender' for his confidence and belief in himself, which Hooker believes has ultimately led to the Nigerian-New Zealander's stardom in MMA's premier promotion.

Speaking of Adesanya's journey in the UFC, Hooker said:

"He's a trip... Like. honestly, he has been saying this s**t like that for the longest time. He's been saying like, 'Yeah I'm gonna be UFC champ' blah, blah... Before he even started training for MMA. I was thinking, 'Come on this guy!' Then he was there. That was like 2015... Seven years later. The guys been on Joe Rogan's podcast how many times! He's best mates with Joe Rogan. He's standing there with five title defenses, millions and millions of dollars, massive UFC contract. Everything he said, everything he believed in himself and manifested came to fruition... He has had an incredible vision the entire time I have known him."

Catch Hooker's comments on Adesanya in the video below:

Israel Adesanya is one of the most talented fighters in the UFC. He can undoubtedly be referred to as the king of the middleweight division, having defended his title four times.

The icing on the cake came when he signed one of the most lucrative UFC contracts ever last week, which has reportedly made him the promotion's second highest-paid athlete.

Conor McGregor congratulates Israel Adesanya for UFC 271 win

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently congratulated Israel Adesanya on his successful title defence against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, 'The Notorious' megastar praised the middleweight champ for his performance inside Houston's Toyota Center. McGregor also congratulated Adesanya on his new deal with the UFC.

It is interesting to note that both McGregor and Adesanya are both managed by Audie Attar's Paradigm Sports.

"Congrats Paradigm Sports Management Agency! Number 1 and 2 highest paid on the UFC roster contractually. Myself and Izzy. An excellent feather in the cap of an amazing sports agency. @ParadigmSports! Congrats to all my team and a big congrats last night Israel"

In response to McGregor's post, Israel Adesanya jokingly refused to recognize his new status as the UFC's second-highest paid fighter and posted the following tweet:

"Don't come asking me for nuffin'!! I don't have it...#whatmoney ?!?!

