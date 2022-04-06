"I want to see him in deep waters" - Dan Lambert insists Khamzat Chimaev needs to face adversity before facing Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev is having success unlike any other fighter in his UFC career thus far. According to official UFC stats, Chimaev has been hit only once through four fights in the promotion. Despite the obvious hype that such a run brings, American Top Team (ATT) founder and coach Dan Lambert is not hopping on the bandwagon just yet.

Now, a step up in competition awaits 'Borz' in the form of Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Watch a quick preview for Chimaev vs. Burns below:

UFC @ufc



[ The biggest test of @KChimaev 's career awaits in the form of the always dangerous @GilbertDurinho #UFC273 Countdown Airs SATURDAY at 2pmET on ABC ] The biggest test of @KChimaev's career awaits in the form of the always dangerous @GilbertDurinho 💪[ 📺 #UFC273 Countdown Airs SATURDAY at 2pmET on ABC ] https://t.co/mijkerzgGf

If Chimaev beats Burns, his popularity and pure dominance will have him knocking on the doors of a title shot. Although 'Borz' has run through everyone in his path, one MMA coach believes he needs more experience before fighting champion Kamaru Usman.

Dan Lambert wants to see more from Chimaev. When referencing the Chechen-born Swedish phenom, the godfather of ATT had this to say on a recent episode of Punchin' In:

"I want to see him [Chimaev], A. fight someone high level, and B. I want to see him in deep waters against someone who is high level."

Despite betting odds making Burns a massive underdog, the Brazilian could be the fighter to give 'Borz' his first real test. Other than his defeat to Usman last year, 'Durinho' has not lost since 2018.

The 35-year-old Brazilian has well-rounded skills and a talented team of coaches and sparring partners to get him ready. If Chimaev walks through Burns, prepare to see his value skyrocket even more.

Watch the full episode of Punchin' In below (discussion on Chimaev starts at 26:17):

Dan Lambert is not convinced that Khamzat Chimaev is ready for Kamaru Usman

One question about Chimaev's impressive run is this: What happens when he reaches the top? Imagining 'Borz' smashing his way to the top sounds intriguing, but the reality is that a generational talent is waiting with the title.

Beating Usman is something that nobody in the UFC has been able to do. Chimaev is heading in the right direction if he can beat Burns, but he still has a long journey ahead of him.

On the same show, Lambert discussed what would happen if Chimaev beats Burns with ease:

"I'm not ready to say this guy [Chimaev] is going to beat Usman. I'm not ready to say this guy is going to win a round against Usman."

Khamzat Chimaev has the entire MMA world watching, and rightfully so. On April 9, UFC 273 will give 'Borz' the latest platform to display the unbelievable skills everyone is talking about.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's UFC journey thus far below:

