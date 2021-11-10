"Conor coming back is a headliner" - Dana White believes Conor McGregor is still one of the 'top 10 guys in the world'

Dana White's fondness and respect for Conor McGregor is widely known across the MMA community.

The UFC president has always been vocal about his first impression of the Irish mega-star in numerous interviews, and about how he knew Conor McGregor was going to be a superstar.

He recently spoke about Conor McGregor on the podcast Pardon My Take, and claimed that Conor McGregor is still among the top ten guys in the world.

He said:

"He's still one of the top ten guys in the world. I mean, he's still one of the top ten best guys in the world... It would depend on who he's fighting but yeah, Conor [McGregor] coming back is a headliner."

Watch Dana White talk about Conor McGregor from 1:17:30 on the podcast below:

Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. He suffered a disastrous loss in which he broke his leg, and had to retire at the end of the very first round.

The trilogy fight was scored as a doctor's stoppage in favor of Dustin Poirier. McGregor was unable to secure a victory in 2021 after losing to 'The Diamond' twice in a row.

Moreover, Conor McGregor's last octagon victory came against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246 and had been the Irishman's only victory since 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

McGregor's UFC career took a toll after 'The Notorious' went on to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The crossover bout generated millions and was reportedly McGregor's biggest payday of his career.

Conor McGregor hinted towards a possible match-up against Michael Chandler; congratulated 'Iron' for his breathtaking fight at UFC 268

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler shared a cordial moment after the latter put on a show alongside Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje engaged in an absolute barn burner to kick off the main card of UFC 268. The lightweights came in all guns blazing and were both rocked multiple times over the course of the fight. The bout was unquestionably the fight of the night and after three action-packed rounds, a unanimous decision victory was awarded to Justin Gaethje.

McGregor reacted to the fight on Twitter after witnessing an edited poster of himself and Michael Chandler which was posted by 'Iron' himself. Hinting towards a possible bout, Conor McGregor said:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats! @MikeChandlerMMA I’m down at some stage for sure. Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!

