Dana White claims Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rematch will be the biggest fight in women's MMA history

Dana White has claimed that the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will be the biggest fight in women's MMA history.

Pena overcame Nunes via submission in the second round of the UFC 269 co-main event in Las Vegas earlier this month. The stunning victory secured the title for 'The Venezuelan Vixen'. It also saw her up move seven places to No.4 in the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings. The 'Lioness', meanwhile, dropped from top spot to No.3 on the list.

During a recent conversation with ESPN MMA, White insisted that Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 will topple the UFC 193 main event between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm as the biggest women's bout of all time.

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's [MMA] fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's match of all time... Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. [Pena vs. Nunes] in every way will possibly beat it. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

Amanda Nunes still holds the UFC women's featherweight championship and might defend that next

Ahead of her UFC 269 encounter with Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes confirmed that she wanted to keep fighting in the UFC women's featherweight division. As the 145-pound champion, Nunes has successfully defended her belt twice, against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 and Megan Anderson at UFC 259.

The Brazilian won the title after beating Cris Cyborg in December 2018. She didn't defend it for nearly a year-and-a-half due to the lack of proper contenders in the division.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title. White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title.

Earlier this year, Dana White said he plans to "keep that division cranking" as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending her championship.

People have brought up Kayla Harrison as the potential next challenger for the 33-year-old Brazilian superstar. The pair are teammates, but have not ruled out the possibility of facing each other in the future.

