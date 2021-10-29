"I hope he runs into her somewhere and she knocks him the f**k out" - Dana White on Claressa Shields' war of words with Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White has weighed in on the on-going rivalry between Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, White shared his opinion on Shields losing her second MMA fight at PFL 10 via split decision.

"Nothing but respect for Claressa Shields. To be looked at as the best female boxer and to come over here and start training and start to do this, not easy and nothing but respect for her... In her second fight, she loses a split decision, which means one of the judges thought she won the fight... She should just keep plugging along, keep training and doing what she's doing. Obviously, she's a very talented, gifted athlete, so yeah, crazy that anybody's saying anything to her. That's ridiculous," said Dana White.

White was not the only one to shower praise on Shields despite her loss. Nate Diaz and Cris Cyborg also put out tweets commending the Olympic gold medallist for her valiant effort.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Big shoutout to @Claressashields real fight real fighter much more props deserved 👊🏼💯 Big shoutout to @Claressashields real fight real fighter much more props deserved 👊🏼💯

@CrisCyborg #Bellator271 Nov 12 @criscyborg Keep your head up @Claressashields I love how you are young and courages and not afraid to challenge yourself. The way you’re inspiring an entire generation of women to not be afraid of greatness is what makes you so powerful! @PFLMMA Keep your head up @Claressashields I love how you are young and courages and not afraid to challenge yourself. The way you’re inspiring an entire generation of women to not be afraid of greatness is what makes you so powerful! @PFLMMA https://t.co/rpIWFBLUGo

Dana White slams Jake paul for attacking Claressa Shields on social media after her loss

After Claressa Shields lost her fight at PFL 10 to Abigail Montes via split decision, Jake Paul posted a tweet calling the 26-year-old 'a loser'.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! I love karma @Claressashields Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! I love karma @Claressashields,Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! https://t.co/gRTqKLZt8A

Dana White blasted Paul for his comments and said 'The Problem Child' should be careful with his words.

"She [Claressa Shields] might knock him [Jake Paul] out actually. He better be careful...So, Jake Paul calls Claressa Shields a loser? Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner, who actually fought real people, in her weight class, in her own age, in her own sport and then goes over to MMA and tries to win a world title. That's not a loser, that's a winner. When are you [Jake Paul] gonna start fighting somebody your own f*****g age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own sport that you're claiming you're in, shut the f**k up, you goofball... I hope her runs into her somewhere and she knocks him the f**k out."

