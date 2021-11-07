"I don't think there's ever gonna be another Conor McGregor" - Dana White dismisses comparisons between Ian Garry and 'The Notorious' Irishman

Conor McGregor is one of a kind and Dana White believes nobody will ever step into the shoes of 'The Notorious'. At a post-fight press conference for the recently concluded UFC 268 pay-per-view, White was asked to weigh in on similarities between upcoming Irish prospect Ian Garry and McGregor.

White claimed he doesn't think there'll ever be another Conor McGregor in the UFC. He said Garry must create his own identity in the sport and said that if he keeps winning, the Irish fans will definitely get behind him.

"I don't think there's ever going to be another Conor McGregor but he will be whoever he is and you know how the Irish support their own so if this kid stays on a run and starts to do great things, I'm sure we're going to see big things from him."

Watch the post-UFC 268 press conference below:

Ian Garry stepped inside the octagon for the first time at UFC 268 to take on Jordan Williams in a welterweight encounter. The highly rated prospect seemed to be in trouble early in the fight but remarkably recovered to pick up a knockout victory with just a second remaining in the first round.

Following the win, Garry quoted McGregor and claimed it was time for a second Irish takeover in the UFC.

"We just shocked the world,” Garry said after paying homage to Williams for giving him a tough matchup in his UFC debut. “The Irish are back, baby! I’ve a lot to learn. I’m 23 years of age. We’re taking over the division. A wise Irishman once said before me, he stepped in this very cage and he said, we’re not here to take part, we’re here to take over. This is the takeover, part two,” Garry said.

Conor McGregor acknowledges similarity between him and Ian Garry

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate Garry on the win. He also likened Garry's finish of Williams to his own counter-punching style of fighting, heaping praise on the highly rated up-and-comer.

Current MMA @Current_MMA Sick KO from Irish superstar, Ian Garry in his UFC debut. Sick KO from Irish superstar, Ian Garry in his UFC debut. https://t.co/Np1E5LKb54

"You little f**kin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats @iangarryMMA" Conor McGregor wrote.

McGregor is currently back in training after recovering from the horrific leg break he suffered at UFC 264 earlier this year. The Irishman has been ruled out of action until 2022 and is expected to return to the octagon next year.

