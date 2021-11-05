"If you wanted a fight with Kamaru Usman, you shouldn't be worried about Khamzat Chimaev" - Dana White explains why he believes Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev makes sense

UFC president Dana White has made a case for a potential matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz.

After Chimaev's impressive return to UFC 267 against Li Jingliang, the UFC president stated that he would be interested to see the Chechen-born Swede pitted against 'the Stockton Slugger'.

The statement by White has raised many eyebrows. Many in the MMA community, including MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, have opined that White was intentionally putting Diaz against a tough competitor like Chimaev as it would be the last fight on the MMA veteran's UFC contract.

During an interview with Adam Catterall for BT Sport, White stated his reasons as to why he believed the fight between Diaz and 'Borz' was a logical move.

"I just did an interview with Robbie Fox yesterday," said White. "He's like, 'Well, everybody feels like you're throwing Nate Diaz to the wolves.' This guy's [Khamzat Chimaev] got four fights. Nate Diaz has been here for years. Nate Diaz was just asking for an [Kamaru] Usman fight. That would be feeding Nate Diaz to the wolves."

Meanwhile, Chimaev has called out Diaz in the UFC 267 post-fight press conference.

'The Stockton Slugger', too, does not seem interested in the duel as he posted a humorous video to his Instagram story, seemingly scoffing off at the idea of fighting the Swede.

Dana White believes Khamzat Chimaev is yet to prove his skills against high-level competition

During his interview with BT Sport, Dana White also said that no matter how good Chimaev looked in his four fights in the octagon, 'Borz' is yet to be tested against high-level competition in the UFC.

"Listen, Khamzat Chimaev looks incredible but he's never fought anybody inside the top 10," White said. "The last guy he fought was number 11 and he's never fought anybody in the top five. He's never been in any of those kind of fights yet. So, as incredible as he looks, let's be realistic here... If you wanted a fight with Kamaru Usman, you shouldn't be worried about Khamzat Chimaev."

You can watch the full Dana White interview below:

