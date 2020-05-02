Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal, the inaugural UFC BMF Champion, was last seen in Octagon action at UFC 244, where 'Gamebred' defeated Nate Diaz to win the UFC BMF Championship. Since his historic win, Masvidal has been hunting for a fight against reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

However, according to UFC President Dana White, the promotion is currently looking into something more interesting for Masvidal. White has stated that the UFC is looking into different options for the reigning BMF Champion.

UFC has other interesting plans in store for Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has been rumored to be in the reckoning for a potential clash against Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship. However, by the looks of it, the promotion currently has other plans in store for the former.

While speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, White said he is working on something "interesting" for the UFC Welterweight sensation- plans which do not include reigning UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal, too, that we were just talking about (Thursday). We’ll see.”

When could we expect Jorge Masvidal to return to the Octagon?

Regardless of the UFC hosting events on an island or behind closed doors, Jorge Masvidal will definitely be fighting in 2020, if things go according to plan for Dana White and co.

Of course, UFC fans have been wanting to witness Masvidal vs Usman for a while now, but with a stacked UFC Welterweight Division, White could be looking to book a dream bout between 'Gamebred' and 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.