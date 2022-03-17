"I'm on it" - Dana White hints he is working on alternative social media platforms in light of Joe Rogan and Donald Trump's podcast controversies

Dana White has hinted that he is actively working on alternative social media platforms that do not censor free speech.

The UFC president made this statement in the wake of recent controversies surrounding color commentator Joe Rogan and former United States leader Donald Trump.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Impaulsive podcast, White said:

"This world we live in, we're becoming so dependant on social media and it's like, everybody's worst f**king nightmare is that your s**t gets taken down. You know, I don't have an opinion, I can't run my business or I don't have an opinion or I don't have a voice. But you have to start looking at the consequences of something like the Full Send Podcast being taken down. I'm on it. Believe me, I'm on it. I'm working on s**t literally all f**king weekend, I've been working on this. First of all, you have to start looking at alternative social media platforms that don't censor."

Joe Rogan has come under fire for allegedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 virus and for the use of racial slurs during past episodes of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, recently appeared on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast. During it, he accused the Biden government of coming to power through fraudulent means in the 2020 election.

This statement was enough for YouTube to yank the podcast from their streaming platform.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Trump went on a UFC podcast today. The interviewer calls him, “Donnie” and asks him if we should be afraid of a nuclear war right now. Trump, “I think you should be scared. I think it’s serious.” Trump went on a UFC podcast today. The interviewer calls him, “Donnie” and asks him if we should be afraid of a nuclear war right now. Trump, “I think you should be scared. I think it’s serious.” https://t.co/zZa50UWKB5

Dana White on a potential Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight

Jake Paul has expressed interest in a fight against UFC megastar Conor McGregor on several occasions throughout his boxing career.

During his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, White was asked about the chances of the Irishman squaring off against the YouTube sensation. While the UFC boss didn't shut the door on a potential bout between the two major attractions, he stated that the fight seems unlikely to happen.

"Probably not. No, I’m never completely closed off to anything. I used to say that about things, but I don’t say that anymore because you never know. You never know what could happen."

