"We got a bada** lineup this summer" - Dana White promises stacked cards later this year

While UFC 273 is set to take place this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida at the Vystar memorial Arena, Dana White promises us their is much more to come in the summer.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, White was asked if he ever looked forward to certain dates with the intention of stacking specific cards and said the following:

"Every time we do I'm like, oh man this card was unbelievable, this card is this and that. I don't know how, but we usually end up beating it and were like, oh my god this is the card. I literally just had somebody reach out to me talking about the card this weekend and I said wait til you see the line-up we have for this summer."

A plethora of A-plus talent is available this summer, including the potential return of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor, with White being hopeful at least one will happen. Other rumored returns include Kamaru Usman set to take on Leon Edwards as well as the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. Sean O'Malley is another well-known name rumored to be on the July PPV card, with Pedro Munhoz potentially being his opponent. White is yet to reveal who is set to fight during international fight week.

Here's a look at an updated version of what fights are currently booked:

The likes of Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, TJ Dillashaw, Israel Adesanya, Nate Diaz, and Stipe Miocic are just a few other names currently not on the books and most are looking to step inside the octagon for the first time this calendar year.

Nate Diaz has been going through a public spat with Dana White and the UFC as he continues to look for a fight after being on the sidelines for almost 9 months. The superstar is currently in contract negotiations with the UFC, with White publicly saying he wishes for Diaz stating "the likely hood is very good."

Watch Dana White's full interview on The Pat McAfee Show here:

Ian Garry details training with Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns at Sanford MMA

Over the years, Sandford MMA has become a mainstay in terms of elite gyms. Henri Hooft and Greg Jones left the Blackzilians back in 2017, starting out as Hard Knocks 365.

Rising welterweight contender Ian Garry is just one of many young up-and-coming MMA prospects who have recently joined their ranks, which includes the likes of Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Michael Chandler, Derek Brunson, Robbie Lawler, and many more.

"It's so f****** intense with so many elite athletes everyday. And like, you're pushing each other. It'd not like you can just go in there and say I'm going to take it easy today you'll get f***** up if you try that."

Garry has only been with Sandford for a short stint, but has already seen progress in his game. He attributes his excitement of going to work every day with the best in the world around him to the reason he always feels so confident.

"The best part about it is adjusting to every skillset because everyone is different. The talent is amazing. Seeing all the hard work from everyone else motivates me more."

The former Cage Warrior welterweight champion is set to make his second walk to the the octagon this weekend as he takes on Darian Weeks on the main card of UFC 273.

Watch Ian Garry's full interview with BT Sport here:

Edited by wkhuff20