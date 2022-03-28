"FINALLY!!!!! there's an #Oscars show worth watching" - Dana White reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Dana White was bewildered to see Will Smith smack Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Reacting to an uncensored clip of the incident, White said that he finally found the Oscars worth watching.

The UFC president also commended Rock on his chin, who wasn't even rocked after taking a flush hit from Smith. The 52-year old wrote on Twitter:

"FINALLY!!!!! there's an #Oscars show worth watching. AND @chrisrock has a chin."

Watch a video of the incident below:

Will Smith and Chris Rock recently had an altercation during the live telecast of the 2022 Oscars. Rock had gone up on stage to present the Oscar for a documentary feature when he joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith being in G.I. Jane 2 because of her shaved head. Smith went up on stage and appeared to punch Rock, which could also possibly be an open-handed smack. A confused Rock said:

"Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me."

The broadcast was muted in the U.S. for some time as Smith shouted at Rock. The uncensored footage shows Smith asking Rock to refrain from taking his wife's name. Rock replied by saying:

"Wow dude, that was a G.I. Jane joke."

Will Smith's wife has alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes one's hair to come out, often in large amounts. After shaving her head, she announced on Instagram last year:

"Now at this point, I can only laugh… y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia. Just all of a sudden, one day…it just showed up like that. Now, this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So, I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions…Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Denzel Washington's advise for Will Smith

Smith’s publicist Meredith O. Sullivan repeatedly visited him during commercial breaks after the incident. Denzel Washington also had a private word with Smith during a commercial break.

Smith later won the Oscar for best-actor for his performance in King Richard. During his speech, Smith revealed that Washington had told him:

"At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

After winning the Oscar, the MIB star apologized to the academy and his fellow nominees during his speech.

Watch a video of Smith's apology below:

