"We were cool at one point" - Dana White reveals how his relationship with Oscar De La Hoya soured leading up to the Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor fight

Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya have shared a rather poor relationship with each other for quite some time. Dana White recently revealed that their relationship was not always in such dire straits. In a recent conversation with the media, the UFC supremo opened up about the instance that turned their relationship on the dime.

While in conversation with the media at the post-fight presser, Dana White offered some insight into his deteriorating relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

"We were cool at one point. I’d go to his fights. Then we do Mayweather vs. McGregor, and this guy goes on like a PR tour telling people not to watch the fight. It was a ‘disgrace to boxing,’ but he would fight Conor McGregor, right? It’s not a disgrace to the sport if you fight him? Why would you tell people not to watch somebody's fight? What do you even care?" declared Dana White.

Catch the entire segment with Dana White right here:

Dana White belives Golden Boy Promotions is suffering

In the same interview, Dana White trashed Oscar De La Hoya for his hypocrisy. Opening up about how Oscar De La Hoya set up an MMA event, with a total fight purse of almost $36,000, Dana White nuked The Golden Boy for his hypocrisy.

He further went on to say that De La Hoya could not hold on to one of the only great fighters that he had in Canelo Alvarez. He also declared that as far as he was concerned, Golden Boy Promotions was "tanking".

"(De La Hoya) acts like, when he put on an event, he pays more than we do. Yeah, you pay f***ing Canelo a s**tload of money, whom you couldn't even hold on to. How about this? I have 650 fighters under contract, he had f***ing one that mattered and he couldn't keep him... The problem with Oscar De La Hoya is that Golden Boy is tanking in my opinion," admitted Dana White.

danawhite @danawhite @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance. @OscarDeLaHoya @alexvolkanovski @ufc STFU U crack head. Faking that u had Covid and robbing me of watching u get KTFO by @vitorbelfort you should win an academy award for your hospital performance.

The bad blood between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya is on the brink of bubbling over. Following a lengthy back and forth on social media in the aftermath of UFC 266, things have only gotten worse.

