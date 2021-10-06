Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao was in the works but fell through after the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor could have fought Manny Pacquiao had he beaten Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In a recent press conference for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC boss told reporters:

"[They could've fought] Had Conor beat Poirier! I know that they were talking about it. I know that they wanted to do it. Obviously there was a lot of things that needed to happen for that fight to happen and they didn't ,so it didn't, but I don't know. I don't know if that fight would have ever happened."

Dana White admitted that he knew of talks between the two parties, supposedly over a boxing batch. He then said the fight could have taken place had Conor McGregor beaten Dustin Poirier. He then reneged on his statement, saying he did not know if the fight ever would have happened.

Conor McGregor suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, retired from pro boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas. He also stated his intent to run in the Philippine presidential elections. So, unfortunately for fight fans, a McGregor vs. Pacquiao matchup may never see the light of day.

Dana White also said that he has always been a huge fan of 'Pacman'. He tipped Manny Pacquiao to have an amazing political career down the line.

"I'm a huge fan, always been a huge fan. I love the guy. Personally and professionally. He was fun to watch and accomplished incredible things, and you know he also looks like a guy that's going to have an amazing political career one way or the other."

Manny Pacquiao recently called time on his legendary career as a boxer

Manny Pacquiao recently bid an emotional farewell to boxing on social media. He thanked everyone who supported him through the glorious journey over the years.

Also Read

"To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing," Manny Pacquiao wrote on Twitter.

Manny Pacquiao @MannyPacquiao

fb.watch/8jDAaJFgpM/ To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing. To the greatest fans and the greatest sport in the world, thank you! Thank you for all the wonderful memories. This is the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but I’m at peace with it. Chase your dreams, work hard, and watch what happens. Good bye boxing.

fb.watch/8jDAaJFgpM/

Edited by Utathya Ghosh